SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $25.17 million and approximately $54,565.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,437.45 or 1.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00317541 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00516181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00198124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002237 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

