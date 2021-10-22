The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

