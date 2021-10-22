VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Shares of VOC opened at $5.14 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 134.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.