Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Raised to “Buy” at Williams Capital

Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

SKX opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

