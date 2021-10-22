Natixis Acquires New Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Natixis bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in DouYu International by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

DOYU stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

