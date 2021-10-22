Natixis Buys Shares of 70,000 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

