Natixis Invests $172,000 in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

