Natixis Invests $196,000 in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 223,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

