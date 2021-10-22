Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGDDY. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

MGDDY stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

