Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cheuvreux lowered Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.