Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FURCF. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

