Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.4% over the last three years.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EDF opened at $7.25 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.