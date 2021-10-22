The Coca-Cola Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.