Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Increased to €6.30 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

