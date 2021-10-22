Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

