Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 187.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

