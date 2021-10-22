Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 71.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 214,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

