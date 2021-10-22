Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $326.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.54.

PCTY stock opened at $296.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.30 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $299.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

