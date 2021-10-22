Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $261.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $231.28 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $232.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

