APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

