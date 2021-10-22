Natixis Sells 12,386 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Natixis cut its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Codexis were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

