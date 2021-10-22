Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Codexis were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

