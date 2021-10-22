Natixis Reduces Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $8,330,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AB. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $53.73 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

