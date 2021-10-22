OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 120.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.