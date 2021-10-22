Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stake Boosted by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Momo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

