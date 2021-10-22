OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,680 Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period.

DBEM stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

