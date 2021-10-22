APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,111,491.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $342.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion and a PE ratio of -112.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

