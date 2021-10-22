APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 1,100 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,498. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

