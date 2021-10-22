OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,621,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

