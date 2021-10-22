First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,324,000.

DALI opened at $26.34 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

