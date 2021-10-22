Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,034,504 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.