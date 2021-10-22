TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $51.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TCRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.55.
Shares of TCRR opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $35.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
