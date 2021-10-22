TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $51.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.55.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.