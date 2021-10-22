Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Cowen from $580.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $669.13.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $894.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.63, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

