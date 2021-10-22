Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to benefit from its long-term investment and renewable power generation. The company's expanding electric and natural gas customer base plus the enforcement of new rates act as its key tailwinds. It has plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. The utility has been paying dividends on a regular basis, thus boosting its shareholder value. Also, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past month, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to leaks and mechanical setbacks. The company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security risks as well, which might erase valuable data. Further, the utility is subject to environmental guidelines too, which could flare up its operating costs.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.88.

XEL stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

