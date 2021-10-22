Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,883 ($50.73) on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm has a market cap of £100.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

