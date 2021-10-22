Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster Sells 15,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

