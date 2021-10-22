WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. WAX has a market cap of $542.62 million and approximately $55.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,802,061,017 coins and its circulating supply is 1,781,568,186 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

