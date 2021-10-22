Morgan Stanley Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $409.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $513.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.65. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

