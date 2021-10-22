Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCSG. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

