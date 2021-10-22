Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $710.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $726.00 to $710.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $555.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

