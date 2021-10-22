Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $710.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $726.00 to $710.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $555.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.
In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
