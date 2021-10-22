Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.