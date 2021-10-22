Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

