Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.99 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.