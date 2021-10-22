Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

