M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,183 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 399,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $190.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.