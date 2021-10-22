APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,400 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

