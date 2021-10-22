APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 85.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.