APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $30.33 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

