APG Asset Management N.V. Has $900,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.75 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

