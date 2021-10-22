Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $45,346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

